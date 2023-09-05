Renewable energy installer puts its money where its mouth is

A Shropshire-based renewable energy installer has used their own systems to cut CO2 emissions and save energy across their plant.

The team at ESP Sales & Services work on contracts big and small.

ESP Sales & Service Ltd is a family run company based in the heart of Shropshire that has been helping businesses and individuals implement renewable technologies for over a decade.

They specialise in the installation and maintenance of Solar PV systems, Biomass Boilers and Combined Heat & Power (CHP) systems.

- Advertisement -

ESP has grown steadily since its beginnings in 2010 with father and son Mike & Joe Collison installing domestic Solar on properties, and now employ 22 members of staff from the local community and install everything from small domestic systems to large industrial sized solar parks.

Striving to achieve net zero

Working out of a 7-acre site in Stapleton, near Dorrington, ESP is striving to achieve net zero in terms of emissions and has implemented a combination of the technologies they install including Solar PV, Batteries, Biomass Boilers and Heat Pumps which provide electricity and heating to the 25,000ft² of industrial buildings on their site.

ESP Sales & Service have used its own systems to save energy at its site in Stapleton, near Dorrington

The renewable technologies installed are saving CO2 emissions of around 233 tonnes per year, whereas direct emissions from running the business equate to around 70 tonnes per year.

Directors Mike & Ross Collison believe firmly that in order to advise others to do their part for the environment for future generations, they must lead by example and do their part too.

Long established business

With energy prices soaring over the last couple of years and people worrying about the unpredictability of the energy markets the renewable industry has grown, but ESP has found that the length of time that they have been in business has been a reassurance to customers, as its all well and good installing a system but clients want to know that you will be around to fix it if there is a problem in the future.

ESP Sales & Service is an award-winning local business.

New Opportunity

Award-winning ESP Sales & Service has a team of full-time service engineers that work across the UK maintaining Volter & Burkhardt Wood Gasification CHP units, which they have the exclusive UK distribution rights for spare parts and are currently looking to expand their team further and employ another maintenance engineer with experience in mechanical and electrical engineering, who enjoys fault finding.

If you are reading this and think that this could be you, email a copy of your CV to enquiries@espenergy.co.uk

Find out how ESP Sales & Service can help your business or home by visiting espenergy.co.uk

Advertisement Feature