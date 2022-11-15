Shropshire sounds a little different now after the launch of a brand new audio version of Shropshire Live.

Now you can listen to Shropshire Live

Now instead of reading Shropshire Live, you can now listen too with Shropshire Live on air.

Everything you love about our website, with passionate local presenters along with local news and entertainment all mixed in with great music.



You can listen on multiple platforms, including shropshirelive.com, our brand new free mobile app, and smart speaker.

A fresh new sound for Shropshire

After months of planning and preparation, the on air version has now launched and we are building a whole new sound for Shropshire.



After 13 years of running Shropshire Live online, this exciting new venture complements the website giving the Shropshire community more choices to enjoy the content.

Adding audio gives everything a whole new dimension and lets us use the power of audio to deliver local news and entertainment.

Martin Childs from Shropshire Live

“We have been wanting to introduce local online radio for some time now and we have been so excited to launch the station. We plan to grow and nurture the on air version with the help of the community.”

How to listen to Shropshire Live

You can listen via the shropshirelive.com website in the media player available here. Or via an Amazon smart speaker. Just say – “Alexa enable Shropshire Live” then thereafter just say “Play Shropshire Live“.

Or you can listen on the go by downloading our brand new app, it is free and available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by just searching Shropshire Live.

Help us build a new sound of Shropshire

We would love to hear your suggestions or ideas of what you would like to hear.



You can contact us at studio@shropshirelive.com.

Advertising your business on the radio

Shropshire Live is funded and powered by local businesses who use the power of Shropshire Live to advertise their business, Shropshire Live on air now lets local businesses use online radio advertising to let the community know about their product or service.



To find out more visit our Shropshire Advertising Page