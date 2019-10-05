Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.

The whole family can enjoy a great night of fireworks and the warmth of the bonfire at Brogyntyn Park, Oswestry on Saturday 2 November.



The event organised by Oswestry Town Council and managed by volunteers from Oswestry Borderland Rotary. This huge fireworks event is a great way for the community to come together with money raised going to support local charities.



The evening starts at 6pm with the bonfire being lit and then followed by the fireworks with food and drinks available.



Entry is just £1 for children and £5 for adults.



Supported by Oswestry Life – Offical media partner.

