Pride Hill and Darwin Shopping Centres are getting Shrewsbury shoppers set for Christmas with the chance to meet Santa and enjoy more time to shop in the run-up to the big day.

Santa will be settling into his Grotto on the lower level of the Darwin Shopping Centre on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 28th November until 16th December and every day from Monday 17th – Sunday 23rd December. A visit to Santa costs just £4 and a photographer will be on hand to capture a photo of the experience for you to treasure – free, within the entry price.

It’s the perfect way to bring the magic of Christmas to life for the little ones and create some lasting family memories.

If you’re short of time in the run-up to Christmas day you’ll be pleased to learn that the centres have extended their shopping hours ‘til 8pm on Wednesdays until Christmas and until 7pm from Monday 17th – Saturday 22nd December, giving you lots of extra time to get everything you need for your celebrations.

Discover a great range of shops

You’ll find a great collection of stores, packed with all your festive essentials – from household favourites like Wilko and Home Bargains to cards and wrapping at Card Factory, WH Smith and Lorraine’s Cards, to stocking fillers and novelty items at Flying Tiger and Hawkins Bazaar, plus the latest fashion at H&M, New Look, M&S, next, Primark and River Island.

Those looking for a special gift for a special someone will find a great choice in Pandora, Ernest Jones and F Hinds, while the little ones are catered for at The Entertainer, Claire’s and Smiggle.

New additions to the centres this season include The Disney Store and Shropshire-based artist Meg Hawkins’ Retail Space – which offers you the opportunity to pick up something a little unique for your loved ones this festive season. JD Sports also joins this great line up in time for Christmas, giving you even more choice on your shopping trip!

Visit the website to discover more about Shopping in Shrewsbury this Chrismas: www.shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk