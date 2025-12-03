Visioning work planned for Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council has taken an important step toward enhancing Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground in Copthorne, as local landscape architects Camlins visited the site recently to begin early design and consultation preparations.

Recently Helen Ball, Town Clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council and Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and local councilor for Copthorne met with representatives from Camlins at Shorncliffe Drive Rec Ground

Camlins Landscape Director Paul Shirley Smith was shown around the recreation ground by Town Clerk Helen Ball and Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and ward member for Copthorne.

The firm has been commissioned to develop a series of artistic concept drawings based on a community consultation process scheduled for early next year. Residents will be invited to share their ideas on how the large open space can be transformed into a more valued and vibrant asset for the local community.

- Advertisement -

Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground is currently in the process of being formally transferred from Shropshire Council to Shrewsbury Town Council. Once complete, the transfer will enable the Town Council to begin exploring improvements and investment opportunities to enhance the site for local people.

The recreation ground is already home to several well-used community facilities, including:

Shelton Bike Track – Opened by Shrewsbury Town Council in 2012 and one of eight bike tracks the Council manages across the town.

Shelton Community Woodland – A popular walking area for residents and dog walkers, maintained by the Town Council’s Countryside Team.

Full-size football pitch – Hosting regular football matches throughout the year.

Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) – A flexible, accessible space for informal sports and recreation.

Paul Shirley Smith, Landscape Director at Camlins, said: “We are delighted to be working with Shrewsbury Town Council on the future of Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground. It is already a well-loved space with significant natural and recreational value, and our role now is to explore how it can evolve to meet the needs and aspirations of local residents. We look forward to shaping ideas that will support a meaningful community discussion next year.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and councillor for Copthorne, said: “The transfer of Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground marks a real opportunity for the local community. We want residents to play a central role in imagining what this space can become, and working with Camlins is the first step in that journey. Their initial concepts, based on the views of the community, will help us develop conversations with the people who use and value this area every day.”

Further details about the consultation process will be shared in the new year.