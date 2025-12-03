Listen Live
Triple heritage awards shortlisting for the Severn Valley Railway

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway is celebrating after being shortlisted in three categories of the Heritage Railway Association Annual Awards 2026, the biggest and most respected accolades in the heritage rail sector.

Jack Baldwin, in the cab of the HydroShunter. Photo: SVR
Jack Baldwin, in the cab of the HydroShunter. Photo: SVR

The SVR has been named as a finalist for:

The Rolling Stock award for its unique restoration of Great Western Railway coach No 9581into an accessible buffet and saloon car

Innovation of the Year award for the Boogie Lights Express train, which will return for the second time in February and March 2026

Rising Star award for young SVR project leader Jack Baldwin, and his instrumental work on the HydroShunter project, the conversion of a former 08 diesel shunter into a hydrogen-powered vehicle

The HRA annual awards are widely regarded as the benchmark of excellence across the heritage rail industry. This year has seen a panel of expert judges whittle down a record-breaking 110 entries to determine the finalists.

Steve Oates, chief executive of the Heritage Railway Association, described this year’s competition as the “most hotly contested ever, in an outstanding year, truly worthy of Railway 200”.

Reacting to the news, the SVR’s managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster said:

“We are thrilled to have been shortlisting in three categories of the 2025 HRA awards. It’s a tremendous honour and genuinely feels like an early Christmas present for everyone involved with the railway. To be recognised across such varied categories shows how highly the SVR is regards within the heritage railway sector, and we couldn’t be proud of the dedicated teams and individuals who’ve earned their places as finalists.”

The winners of the HRA annual awards 2026 will be announced at a high-profile ceremony in Llandudno in March 2026.

