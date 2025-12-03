Telford MP and Council Leader take town’s defence growth ambitions to the top of the Ministry of Defence

Telford’s MP Shaun Davies and Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Lee Carter have taken the town’s defence growth ambitions straight to Westminster, urging ministers to back Telford as a central hub in Britain’s defence industry.

Pictured are Shaun Davies MP, Minister Luke Pollard MP and Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Lee Carter

Together they are calling for government support to accelerate major local projects that will create jobs, opportunities for skills and learning and drive economic growth, and secure long-term community benefits; reinforcing Telford’s role in the Government’s mission to make defence a true engine for national prosperity.

Shaun Davies, Telford MP and Lee Carter, Leader of the Council met with Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP, following his recent visit to Telford. During the meeting, they showcased Telford’s unique strengths in manufacturing, engineering and innovation, underlining the town’s readiness to lead on national defence priorities and contribute to the Government’s ambition to increase defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, said: “I am incredibly proud to see our town taking such a prominent role in the future of Britain’s defence industry. Defence is an engine for growth, both locally and nationally, and the commitment shown by Telford & Wrekin Council alongside our partners in Government and industry demonstrates the scale of our ambition.

“The prospect of establishing a Defence Growth Zone represents a major opportunity—not only for our local economy but for the UK’s wider defence capability.

“By building on the success of organisations like RBSL, our highly skilled manufacturing base, and other significant defence infrastructure already here, we can secure thousands of quality jobs and ensure Telford continues to lead in innovation and advanced engineering.

“I was delighted to secure this meeting with the Minister, following his recent visit to Telford.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, added: “Telford is a borough of makers with a proud track record in advanced manufacturing and defence. Today’s discussions reaffirm our shared ambition to modernise MOD Donnington, strengthen our defence cluster, and deliver thousands of new jobs for local people. It was encouraging to have such constructive conversations, supported by Telford MP Shaun Davies.”

The meeting focused on securing ministerial backing for key defence-related initiatives, with next steps including follow-up meetings, detailed project development and funding applications to ensure Telford’s proposals are firmly embedded in national planning.

Shaun Davies added: “By taking our case directly to the top off the MOD, we are making sure ministers understand the scale of opportunity here. We have outstanding defence organisations with hardworking and skilled men and women and a first-class supply chain in our town that I am very proud of and I know we can do even more. I am committed to ensuring Telford’s voice is heard at the highest level.”

Minister Luke Pollard MP added: “The new Rheinmetall facility represents a major step forward for the UK, and it’s fantastic to see Telford leading the way. The government is determined to ensure that Defence delivers as an engine for growth; meaning new jobs, new skills, new investment and new opportunities and I know Shaun is working hard to stand up for Telford to ensure Telford gets its fair share of investment.”

Together, the MP and Council Leader reaffirmed their commitment to putting Telford firmly on the map as a national centre for defence growth—ensuring local people benefit from new investment, innovation and opportunity.