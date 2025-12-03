Telford and Wrekin’s High Street Heroes 2025 are crowned

Businesses across Telford and Wrekin have been recognised for the positive impact they have had on their local high street this year.

Bangla Pride in Oakengates was one of 29 High Street Heroes across the Borough this year. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

A total of 29 High Street Heroes have been crowned in towns across the Borough – nominated by local residents, members of the public and businesses who use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to the local community.

Councillors presented business winners with trophies and certificates in six Borough towns including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington in the run up to Small Business Saturday on Saturday 6 December.

Nominations for the latest round of High Street Heroes opened in September and over 1500 nominations were received.

The awards, which are part of the Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme, recognise the difference businesses are making in their local high streets and the support they have each given to their local communities.

High Street Heroes range from hair salons, cafes and butchers to pubs, dance companies and clothes shops.

This year there was also a ‘Not on the high street’ award which was won by The Park in Wellington which isn’t on a Borough town high street but received some of the highest votes for Wellington.

The 2025 High Street Heroes winners are as follows:

Dawley: Mo’s Barbers, Elephant & Castle, Amanda’s Ow Bist’Ro, Chasni

Ironbridge: Kiddos Kingdom, Ironbridge Interiors, Crust & Crumbs, Darbys, Moonshine & Fuggles

Madeley: The Indian Melting Pot, Sweet Little Things, Foresters Arms, Anstice Pharmacy, Yutopia Spa

Newport: The Travel Store, The Stag & Scotch Micropub, Immi’s Cakes & Bakes, Pretty Puds

Oakengates: Bangla Pride, Shelly’s Creations, Station Hotel, Ste’s Cutz, Crown Inn

Wellington: Powerpoint Stores, Boardroom Gaming Cafe, Park Street Kitchen, Zoe Trends, Odd Pals, The Park (not on the high street).

The Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers through business start-up trial grants and business start-up grants.

Start-up trial grants give previously home-based or online businesses the opportunity to test them out on the high street in the form of a market stall or small retail unit, while business start-up grants give businesses the opportunities to expand by having a permanent high street presence.

Small Business Saturday is a national, annual campaign which takes place on the first Saturday in December – encouraging people to shop locally and support all types of small businesses online, in offices and high street stores.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, said: “We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes for 2025 and the positive impact they have had on our high streets – encouraging people to shop locally.

“Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities.

“We are delighted to present each of these businesses with their awards in the run-up to Small Business Saturday which encourages people to support local businesses.

“Our small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.”