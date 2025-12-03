Listen Live
Police appeal for key witnesses to get in contact following fatal Shrewsbury collision

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police investigating a fatal collision in Shrewsbury on Saturday, 22 November, are continuing to appeal for key witnesses.

The collision took place on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury
The collision between an Audi TT and a pedestrian occurred on Whitchurch Road near to Morrisons around 12.30pm.

The pedestrian, an 83-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and sadly passed away following the incident.

A woman in her 50s has been spoken to by police and is assisting with enquiries.

Officers are now issuing a further appeal for key witnesses who they have not yet spoken to.

PC Steve Wootton from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died following the collision.

“Our enquiries continue, and we are keen to speak to the driver a small white car / van which was travelling from the direction of Heathgates roundabout and turned right into First Avenue seconds before the collision.

“They weren’t involved in the incident but could have key information or dashcam footage to assist with our investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone else who we have not yet spoken to and witnessed the collision itself or could have dashcam footage of the vehicle involved in the moments before.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Wootton on 01905 973369 or via email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.

