Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Fire service issues safety warning after two electrical fires

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a serious safety reminder to the public, urging extra caution with electrical devices following two significant house fires over the weekend.

One of the fires was caused by an incompatible charger being used on a Segway. Photo: SFRS
Fire crews were called to two separate incidents that caused considerable damage, both linked to electrical faults.

The first serious incident occurred on Saturday, 29th November, when crews were dispatched to a property in Ditherington, Shrewsbury, at approximately 1 pm.

Following an investigation, SFRS determined that the fire was sparked by an incompatible charger that had been connected to a segway.

Just over an hour later, at around 1.15 pm, fire services attended a second incident in Woodside, Telford. This blaze was found to involve damaged electrical wires.

Stark Reminder to the Public

Alec Thomas, Group Manager for Prevention and Protection at SFRS, emphasised the need for vigilance and proper use of electricals.

“These incidents serve as a stark reminder to always buy electricals from reputable retailers, ensure the chargers and cables you’re using are right for the appliance and that all of the electricals are in good repair,” said Mr. Thomas.

He continued: “A significant amount of damage has been caused to both properties. Please follow our electrical safety advice to avoid an incident in your home.”

The fire service is urging residents to check their electrical devices, chargers, and wiring regularly to ensure they are safe and undamaged, and to only use charging equipment specifically designed for the appliance in question.

