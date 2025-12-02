Listen Live
Telford head boy smashes target in English Channel swimming challenge

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Head Boy, Joe Costello (17), has successfully completed an extraordinary 21-mile swimming challenge, raising an astonishing £2,550 (including Gift Aid) for Cancer Research UK.

Joe Costello completed the final 2,800 metres of his challenge on Saturday morning
Joe Costello completed the final 2,800 metres of his challenge on Saturday morning

Joe, who initially set a goal of £1,000, completed the final 2,800 metres of his challenge on Saturday morning, triumphantly finishing the distance equivalent to swimming the width of the English Channel across the month of November.

A Fantastic Achievement

Speaking about his accomplishment, Joe said, “I originally set a goal of £1,000 which was smashed even before I started swimming. As of today, I have now raised an amazing £2,550 including Gift Aid, which I can’t believe, and I thank everyone who has supported me.”

The challenge was far from easy, as Joe juggled the demanding swimming schedule with his busy life as a Head Boy. “Sometimes it hasn’t been easy balancing school life with A-level mock exams, band rehearsal, running training, volunteering and the challenge, so to accomplish what I set out to do has been fantastic,” he noted.

Raising Funds and Awareness

Beyond the significant fundraising total, Joe hopes his efforts have made a difference in other ways. “I hope my challenge has raised as much awareness as possible for cancer, and I further hope I have been able to support all those around me battling with it now,” he added.

His dedication was recognised last Thursday when he had the pleasure of meeting the MP for Telford, Shaun Davies, who congratulated him on his efforts and presented him with a certificate.

Donations Still Welcome

Joe’s fundraising page remains open, and he is urging people to continue supporting the cause. “Any donations, big or small, will be so greatly appreciated, with it going towards maybe life-saving cancer treatments in the future,” he appealed.

Readers wishing to contribute to Joe’s campaign for Cancer Research UK can still do so here.

