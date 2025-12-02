Shrewsbury’s Dana footpath closed due to castle wall safety concerns

The Dana footpath in Shrewsbury – adjacent to the Castle and railway station – has been closed to the public after concerns were raised about sections of the castle wall.

As a result Shropshire Council’s building control team has used emergency measures to close the footpath for safety reasons, until repairs can be carried out.

However, access is being maintained for some residents for emergency reasons.

The path will remain closed until further notice, and the police have been asked to monitor the area to help prevent any potential public disorder matters as the area has previously been a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

David Walker, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, said:

“We have serious safety concerns about some of the crenellations – or battlements – on the castle and have therefore fenced off the Dana path to help protect the public.

“The path is owned by the Cove Group as part of the prison estate but the council’s priority is to restrict access to the area for safety reasons, until we can carry out the necessary repairs.

“Given the Castle’s grade I listed status, the remedial repair works necessitate careful planning and execution. We’re working collaboratively with Historic England and approved contractors to conduct further assessments and coordinate the ongoing repair efforts.”