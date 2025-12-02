Schools invited to bid for up to £1,000 of active travel funding

Shropshire Council is again inviting schools to apply for up to £1,000 to help enable more children to cycle, walk or scoot to and from school.

A generic photo of Children cycling

For the second year in a row the council has been awarded £30,000 of funding from Active Travel England and schools in the council’s area can apply for up to £1,000 to spend on active travel initiatives. The closing date for applications is Wednesday 17 December 2025.

Earlier this year 18 schools received funding – in addition to 32 that were awarded a grant in 2024. Now, funding is now being made available to any Shropshire school that hasn’t already applied this year.

To date schools have spent their grants on new bike and scooter racks, scooter and balance bike training, bike safety equipment and bike maintenance – and many schools bought bikes and scooters which they loan out to pupils.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said:

“Walking or wheeling to school is a great way for children to keep healthy, and has the added benefit of helping to reduce traffic numbers and cut congestion at busy times.

“After the success of the scheme so far I’m really pleased that local schools can once again bid for a share of the money to increase the number of children travelling to school by foot, by bike or by scooter.

“All children should be able to get to school safely. We’re all looking forward to seeing the applications come in, and to seeing even more successful initiatives put into practice across Shropshire.”

All schools in the Shropshire Council area have been sent application forms and the council’s sustainable travel team are happy to talk to schools about an idea they may have prior to an application being submitted.

For more information – or to request an application form – email sustainabletravelplanning@shropshire.gov.uk

The funding is only on offer to schools in the Shropshire Council area.