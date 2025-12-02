Oswestry Town Council named as finalist for prestigious national award

Oswestry Town Council has earned recognition as a finalist in the National Association of Local Councils STAR Awards ‘Council of the Year’ category – the second consecutive year the council has reached this stage of the competition.

Oswestry Town Council headquarters on Bailey Head in Oswestry. Image: Google Street View

The STAR Awards represent the highest level of national recognition for parish and town councils that demonstrate outstanding service to their communities. This year’s competition drew a record number of nominations from across England, with an expert judging panel selecting finalists that exemplify excellence in the sector.

Oswestry joins four other councils on the shortlist for Council of the Year: Saffron Walden Town Council (Essex), Saxmundham Town Council (Suffolk), Stratton St Margaret Parish Council (Wiltshire), and Ware Town Council (Hertfordshire).

Mayor of Oswestry cllr Rosie Radford, expressed her pride in the achievement: “This recognition is testament to everyone who works so hard for our community, including the many community organisations and groups we work with. To be shortlisted is a real achievement for our town. I am super proud.”

The winners will be announced at a parliamentary reception at the House of Lords on 24 February 2026.