High demand drives installation of four more secure cycle pods in Shrewsbury

The first round of secure Shrewsbury Moves Cycle Pods introduced over the summer has proved a success, with all five subscription-based pods filling up within days of installation.

One of the storage pods on Fish Street in Shrewsbury

Every subscription-based pod is now fully booked and operating with a waiting list – a clear sign of strong and growing demand for secure, weather-protected cycle storage in the town. A total of fifty-one people are currently on the waiting list for a space in the pods installed earlier this year.

Building on this momentum, four new pods have been installed following feedback from residents and consultation with local councillors, and opened for subscriptions on the 1st of December via the Park My Bike app.

The new pods are located at Frankwell Car Park, Frankwell Island, the Quarry Leisure Centre, and on Oxon Business Park, offering residents, commuters and visitors more flexible options for secure cycle parking at just £5 per month.

A Pay-As-You-Go pod remains available by the Market Hall on Shoplatch, providing short-term or occasional secure parking for cyclists who don’t require a long-term subscription, capped at £2 per day.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Project Lead Safer Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury BID, said, “The response to the first six pods showed us just how many people in Shrewsbury want to cycle more but need somewhere secure and dependable to leave their bike. These four new pods are the next step in making every day cycling easier, safer and more convenient for everyone.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport & Economic Growth, stated, “It’s fantastic to see so many people choosing to cycle more regularly, and we’re committed to making that choice easier and safer while still making sure that those who need, or prefer to drive are accommodated. These new pods will give even more people the confidence to park their bikes securely in town – making cycling a more viable option for commuters, visitors and residents alike.”

Shrewsbury BID spoke to a current Cycle Pod user, Alexa, to understand the positive input the pods can have on people’s confidence cycling and parking their bikes in town. When Alexa moved to Shrewsbury to take up a role at the hospital, she saw the infrastructure for cyclists and, in particular, the Shrewsbury Moves Cycle Pods installed

in the town centre, which gave her the confidence and practical means to make cycling part of her daily routine.

She now cycles for her daily commute, to run errands, and for leisure trips, allowing her to engage more with local life and enjoy everything Shrewsbury has to offer. “Having the secure storage makes me feel more confident about having a bike in town,” she said, “knowing I can park it up and it will be safe from weather and any potential thieves!”

A third round of installations is also scheduled for January, and Shrewsbury residents are encouraged to help shape future locations by suggesting where the next wave of new pods should be placed.