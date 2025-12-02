Listen Live
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Four Shropshire schools join Marches Academy Trust

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Marches Academy Trust has announced a significant expansion as the four schools comprising the Westcliffe Federation officially joined the multi-academy trust.

West Felton CE Primary School. Image: Google Street View
West Felton CE Primary School. Image: Google Street View

The schools St Andrew’s CE Primary School, Kinnerley CE Primary School, West Felton CE Primary School, and Weston Lullingfields CE Primary School—formally became part of the Trust on 1st December 2025, marking an exciting period of growth and collaboration across Shropshire’s educational landscape.

Commitment to Exceptional Education

This new partnership is set to strengthen the Marches Academy Trust’s commitment to delivering exceptional education. The four schools will now benefit from a wealth of shared expertise, innovative curriculum development, and enhanced opportunities for pupils and staff.

Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, expressed her delight at the news, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome the Westcliffe Federation schools into our family. This partnership reflects our shared vision of Achievement Through Caring and our dedication to providing outstanding educational experiences for every child.”

Shared Vision for the Future

Ms Finch emphasised the forward-looking nature of the collaboration, adding: “Together, we will continue to innovate, collaborate, and create opportunities that inspire and empower our communities.”

The integration is expected to facilitate greater cooperation, particularly through shared resources, enrichment activities, and sporting events. This collaborative approach aims to ensure a dynamic and supportive learning environment for all pupils within the newly expanded Trust.

The move is seen as a positive step for education in the region, bringing together schools with a shared commitment to pupil success and community engagement under the umbrella of a single, unified trust.

