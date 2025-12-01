Woman dies after car collides with fence near Oswestry

A woman has died following a single-vehicle collision that happened near Oswestry on Sunday afternoon, 30 November.

The collision took place on the B5009 in Queen’s Head at 2.37 pm when a car left the road and crashed into a fence.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered a car that had left the road and crashed into a fence. There was one patient, a woman.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”