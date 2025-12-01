Listen Live
The Shrewsbury Ark secures £50,000 match funding for winter campaign

The Ark, Shrewsbury’s award-winning charity providing vital day-centre services to homeless and vulnerable people, has announced a significant boost to its ‘Save the Ark’ Winter Campaign; thanks to an anonymous donor offering a pound-for-pound match funding, every donation given will be doubled, up to a total of £50,000.

The Shrewsbury Ark in Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
Anton Goodwin, The Ark’s Charity Director, says: “This is an incredible philanthropic gift, and we are forever indebted to our anonymous donor’s generosity. It’s vital the Ark continues to keep its doors open, to give people the essential support they need, and the opportunity to make positive changes in their lives. We are currently supporting nearly 30 people without a home to go to, four of whom are women.

”A huge thank you to everyone who has supported this campaign; we are so grateful to all in the community who have donated to secure our immediate financial position.”

The Campaign’s first month, raised over £30,000 however, an additional £20,000 is needed to ensure the Ark is sustainable through 2026 and beyond. In addition, achieving this milestone will unlock the full £50,000 match funding donation.

Anton continues: “If you are struggling with Christmas present ideas for those who have everything they need, why not donate to those who have very little? “The Ark’s online vouchers are available and can be printed off to put in your Christmas cards. We will be so grateful if we manage to reach our £50,000 target.

“Let us help you spread some Christmas cheer all year! If you are planning a celebration in 2026, it would be great if you could consider asking for donations to the Ark instead of receiving gifts. I’d love to hear from you to discuss other ideas – just email me anton@shrewsburyark.co.uk or call me on 01743 363 305.”

“Huge thank you once again to everyone who supports us,” concludes Anton.

