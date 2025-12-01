Telford Community Basketball CIC wins National Positive Impact Award

Telford Community Basketball CIC was last week crowned the national winner of the Positive Impact Award at the prestigious Growing Business Awards 2025 in London.

Dr Hezron Ottey, Founder & Director of Telford Community Basketball CIC

This award recognises the most inspiring organisations transforming lives across the UK, and this year, the spotlight shone brightly on Telford.

Telford Community Basketball CIC was honoured for its exceptional work in building a community where age, ethnicity, background, and religion are no barriers to belonging. The initiative has become a powerful movement that uses basketball as a catalyst for unity, confidence, mental well-being, and positive pathways for people of all ages.

- Advertisement -

With weekly sessions at Telford College and Charlton School in Wellington, the CIC has grown into one of Telford’s most impactful community organisations. Plans are already underway for expansion into South Telford in 2026, signalling a new chapter of growth and reach as well as extending the model beyond the borough.

The project supports individuals from across the community, including:

– Young people seeking structure and belonging

– Children and teens with care-experience backgrounds

– Adults and families navigating loneliness or disconnection

– Individuals looking to improve physical and mental health

– Anyone simply wanting a safe, fun, inclusive space to stay active

Their influence has been amplified through strong partnerships with West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, Sport England, Basketball England, Charlton School, and the local authority, enabling the initiative to reach individuals often considered “hard to reach” and provide them with an uplifting, community-based environment.

Founder & Director Dr Hezron Ottey, whose leadership and vision have guided the project since 2019, expressed his pride and gratitude:

“This national award is an honour not just for us, but for the entire community of Telford. It recognises the heart and purpose of what we do – bringing people together, breaking down barriers, and creating a space where everyone feels they belong. My hope is that this recognition helps us strengthen our partnerships and secure a permanent base, particularly in South Telford, so we can continue expanding this positive movement.”

Participants now span a wide age range, from 10-year-olds in the new under-16s Sunday session at Charlton School to adults in their 40s and 50s who enjoy the social, physical, non-competitive and emotional benefits of inclusive, community-based sport at Telford College Sports Hall.

Reflecting on the achievement, Dr Ottey added:

“To be recognised in London on Thursday, 27th November, is an incredible moment. This award celebrates the resilience, unity, and positive energy of every single person involved in this movement, our players, parents, volunteers, partners, and supporters. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue bringing people together through basketball, empowerment, and community spirit.”

This victory places Telford Community Basketball CIC firmly on the national map as a model of community transformation through sport.

The organisation invites supporters, partners, and the wider public to help share this news and join them as they continue expanding their work across the town.