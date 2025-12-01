Police issue warning over surge in courier fraud

West Mercia Police are calling on the public to exercise vigilance and immediately warn elderly and vulnerable friends and family against a damaging rise in ‘courier fraud’ – a highly sophisticated scam that targets trusting individuals over the phone.

The warning comes as the region recorded 35 reports of courier fraud last year, 2024, resulting in collective losses totalling a devastating £233,659. These incidents tragically confirm that the elderly remain the primary and most common victims of these organised criminal operations.

The Mechanics of the Deception

Courier fraud typically involves a fraudster telephoning their victim and deceptively claiming to be from the police, another law enforcement authority, or a high-street bank. Using a convincing and often urgent narrative, they con the victim into believing their bank details or accounts are compromised.

The scam culminates when the criminals trick the victim into revealing their PIN and credit or debit card details, or, disturbingly, persuade them to withdraw significant sums of cash or buy expensive, high-value items. The final stage sees the victim handing over the cash or goods to an individual—a supposed ‘courier’—who arrives at their home to collect the evidence or funds.

Protecting Yourself and Others

Police stress that members of the public must be extremely vigilant around these criminals. It is essential to look out for vulnerable relatives and friends who are more at risk of falling prey to such an elaborate deception.

Police reiterate a key, non-negotiable fact: No legitimate police officer from any force, or bank official, will ever ask a member of the public to make a payment or purchase, withdraw or transfer money, or ask for their full bank details.

If anyone makes such a request, it is unequivocally a scam. Residents are advised to put the phone down immediately and, to check the authenticity of the call, dial the police on 101 or their bank using a different landline or mobile phone, not the device they were just called on. This prevents fraudsters from keeping the line open and continuing the deception.

Incidents like these are currently being tackled head-on by West Mercia Police as part of Operation Prospero, an initiative that directly targets offenders posing as police officers, working in conjunction with the national fraud reporting service, Action Fraud.

Anyone who believes they may have been contacted by a bogus police officer should call the non-emergency line on 101 or report the matter via the force’s website.