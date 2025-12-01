First Telford Day proves a success

People turned out for the first Telford Day on Saturday, marking the start of the festive activities in the town and the new Borough flag being flown for the first time.

The event coincided with the anniversary of Telford’s official formation on 29 November 1968, drawing crowds to celebrate the date.

One of the day’s highlights was seeing the new Telford Flag flown. Amelia, aged 9, who recently won a school competition to design a flag for the Borough, raised the flag with the help of her Mum, in Southwater Square.

Meanwhile, in the Christmas Yurt, the Made in Telford Makers Market provided a perfect opportunity for people to start their Christmas shopping with local artisan crafts and gifts available.

The yurt also hosted a film screening of Cinderella and creative workshops for children to enjoy throughout the afternoon.

At nightfall, a lantern parade, which was led by flag competition winner Amelia and joined by crowds of people, made its way through the town park.

The day’s festivities were brought to a close with live music playing from the Christmas Yurt into the early evening.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“It’s a proud moment to see Amelia’s flag flying at Southwater Square as part our first Telford Day celebrations.

“What started as a competition in schools many months ago, was always building to this moment. We wanted the new Telford flag to be synonymous with the Borough for many years to come and what better way to do that than flying it proudly on Telford Day.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, said:

“Thanks to everyone who came along to take part in the Telford Day activities and celebrate our wonderful town.

“It was a fantastic day and a great a way to kick off our run of festive themed activities throughout December.”

Activities, workshops and music in the Christmas Yurt are taking place right through until Sunday 7 December including wreath-making workshops, free live music events, Jazz Sunday afternoon sessions, film screenings and much more.

The Telford Memories Coffee Morning will be a great opportunity to share memories of the things residents love about Telford. All events are free except the Wreath Making workshop which needs to be booked in advance.

There is an opportunity to join in with the singing at Carol-okie! on Thursday 11 December from 5.15pm. The Carol-okie stage will be set in Southwater for people to come along and join in with carols and traditional festive tunes.

The popular Festive Gardens also opens on 11 December with a further seven dates to get along there including a new SEN evening on Thursday 18 December.

For information on all the Christmas activities and Telford Day head to telfordtheatre.com.