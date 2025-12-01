First beaver born in Shropshire in 400 years

A nature reserve in Shropshire has welcomed its first baby beaver, following the release of a pair of Eurasian beavers at the site in Shrewsbury earlier this year.

The kit is the offspring of parents Beryl and Bertie. Image: Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Shrewsbury Town Council confirmed the arrival of the beaver kit at the Old River Bed nature reserve, using footage captured by on-site camera traps. The kit is the offspring of parents Beryl and Bertie, who have been making the wetland site their home since their release back in February 2025.

This is an exciting milestone for the Shropshire Beaver Project, marking a major success in the return of this keystone species to the county, after 400 years of extinction in Britain. Beavers have been introduced to the Old River Bed, owned by Shrewsbury Town Council, as part of a five-year trial to assess the impact of this species on an existing wetland site.

Since their return to the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), the pair of ‘ecosystem engineers’ have been busy transforming the 8.5-hectare wetland habitat. They have already begun to restore the natural flow of water by creating small dams and rebuilding riverbanks.

These changes will improve the site’s ability to store water, which in turn improves water quality, reduces downstream flood risk, and prevents stored carbon from being released. The site is already showing indicators of a boost in biodiversity, such as an increase in insect activity and improved wetland vegetation. Amphibian activity has also been observed within the beaver habitat.

Beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain during the 16th Century for their fur, meat, and scent glands, but todays exciting announcement sees a previously lost species beginning to thrive once again in Shropshire. With their ability to create and maintain resilient wetland habitat, beavers are crucial to the restoration of a healthy living landscape in Shropshire.

Tom Freeland, Head of Nature Reserves at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said:

“We’re delighted that Beryl and Bertie have been able to raise a kit in their first year at the Old River Bed. It’s testament to the hard work carried out by the partners in setting up the enclosure in ideal beaver habitat, and to the consideration of visitors and local residents who have quietly welcomed the beavers and made them feel at home. We look forward to monitoring what happens next as the whole family get to work on the trees and waterways of this amazing site.”

Jim Goldsmith, Countryside and Greenspace Manager at Shrewsbury Town Council, said:

“We are proud to welcome the first beaver kit born in Shropshire. There has been a lot of hard work, patience and partnership behind this project. Seeing Beryl and Bertie settle in so successfully and now raise a kit shows just how powerful nature can be when we create the right conditions.”

Alicia Leow-Dyke, Welsh Beaver Project Officer at North Wales Wildlife Trust, said:

“It is incredibly exciting to see the very first beaver kit born at the Old River Bed! Beryl and Bertie arrived in February, and the new addition is a testament to how well both beavers have settled into their new home. It has been a privilege working on this project and we look forward to seeing the kit grow and helping out with managing the habitat at the Old River Bed.”

To ensure the beaver kit can continue to explore their new home undisturbed, members of the public using the boardwalk and woodland footpath adjoining the enclosure are urged to be quiet and considerate, making sure dogs are on-lead and kept under control.