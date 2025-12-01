Listen Live
11.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 1, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Arrests made following three drugs warrants in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three men have been arrested following three drugs warrants in Telford on Monday morning, 1 December.

The warrants were carried out at two addresses in Brookside and one in Stirchley by Telford’s proactive CID team with assistance from the Task Force. 

Two men, aged 45 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. A 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery.

- Advertisement -

All three remain in police custody as enquiries continue. 

Detective sergeant Andy Pond said: “We hope today’s warrants show that we take intelligence provided to us by the public seriously and that we will act on it. 

“As a result, we have arrested two people in connection with drugs supply into Telford, as well as a third in relation to modern day slavery. All three remain in custody as they assist us with our enquiries.

“It is not okay to bring drugs into our communities, and we encourage people to continue reporting any suspicious activity to us so we can investigate.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP