Arrests made following three drugs warrants in Telford

Three men have been arrested following three drugs warrants in Telford on Monday morning, 1 December.

The warrants were carried out at two addresses in Brookside and one in Stirchley by Telford’s proactive CID team with assistance from the Task Force.

Two men, aged 45 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. A 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery.

- Advertisement -

All three remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective sergeant Andy Pond said: “We hope today’s warrants show that we take intelligence provided to us by the public seriously and that we will act on it.

“As a result, we have arrested two people in connection with drugs supply into Telford, as well as a third in relation to modern day slavery. All three remain in custody as they assist us with our enquiries.

“It is not okay to bring drugs into our communities, and we encourage people to continue reporting any suspicious activity to us so we can investigate.”