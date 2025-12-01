Appeal following attempted burglary near Bridgnorth

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted burglary near Bridgnorth on Tuesday, 25 November.

A West Mercia Police vehicle in rural Shropshire

The incident happened between 4am and 6am on Peacock Hill in Alveley, where two men entered a property while two other men waited outside.

The suspects fled the scene when they were disturbed, and nothing was taken as a result.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

If you can assist officers with their enquiries please email zoe.kennedy@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 47i of 25 November, 2025.