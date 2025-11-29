Listen Live
Wellington fire crews tackle fire caused by unattended cooking

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called out in the early hours of Saturday morning to tackle a house fire in Mill Bank, Wellington, that was caused by unattended cooking.

At 3.31 am on Saturday, 29 November, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire at a property near the Wellington Station ground.

Two fire appliances, mobilised swiftly from the Wellington fire station, attended the incident, supported by an Operations officer.

Upon arrival, crews found the property to be heavily smoke-logged as a result of the unattended cooking. Firefighters promptly deployed two sets of Breathing Apparatus (BA) and a Hosereel jet to tackle the blaze and ventilate the premises.

The incident was successfully brought under control, and a stop message was received by Fire Control just twenty minutes later at 3.51 am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has often highlighted the dangers of unattended cooking, which remains one of the most common causes of accidental house fires across the county.

This early morning incident serves as a stark reminder to all residents to never leave cooking food unsupervised.

