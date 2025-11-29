Telford celebrates first-ever “Telford Day” with festive flair

Telford residents are today, Saturday 29 November, celebrating the inaugural Telford Day, marking the 57th anniversary of the new town’s formation on this date in 1968.

The day’s events, which also kick off a packed programme of festive activities, have been designed to foster community spirit and celebrate everything local.

The celebrations begin this morning in Southwater with the opening of the Made In Telford Christmas Makers Market at 10 am, showcasing the talents of local artisan crafters and giving shoppers a chance to support local businesses.

Adjacent to the market, the festive Christmas Yurt will be a hub of activity, starting with a film screening of Cinderella and children’s activities from 10.30 am.

New Flag: Amelia’s Design Takes to the Skies

A highlight of the day takes place at 1.30 pm in Southwater Square with the official raising of the new Telford Flag. The winning design, created by local schoolgirl Amelia, features the iconic Ironbridge, a cog representing industrial heritage, and the colour green to symbolise the borough’s parks and open spaces.

Creative Workshops will follow in the afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm, engaging residents in hands-on activities.

Lanterns, Light, and Live Music to End the Day

As evening draws in, the focus shifts to the spectacular Telford Day Lantern Parade, which is set to begin at 6 pm from the Telford Town Park Visitor Centre and conclude in Southwater. The parade promises to be a vibrant spectacle, incorporating lanterns, music, an illuminated cycle ride, and the newly raised Telford Flag.

The evening will be rounded off with free live music in the Christmas Yurt from 7 pm, allowing families and friends to continue the celebrations.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, expressed her excitement for the day:

“Telford Day is a day when we look forward to residents celebrating all they love about Telford. We are looking forward to a packed programme of Christmas activities leading right up to Christmas, there are plenty of ways for friends and families to get together and share some Christmas fun… We look forward to seeing you at one of the events, whether that is a festive workshop in the Christmas Yurt, Sunday afternoon live music session, joining in the singing at Carol-okie or taking in the magic of Festive Gardens or pantomime!”

Christmas Programme Continues

The festivities extend beyond Telford Day itself, with activities in the Christmas Yurt running until Sunday, December 7th. The programme includes free live music, Jazz Sunday afternoon sessions, and the Telford Memories Coffee Morning, a special opportunity for residents to share cherished stories about the town.

Looking ahead, the popular Festive Gardens opens on Thursday, December 11th, and a new SEN evening is scheduled for Thursday, December 18th. Community singing will also be front and centre with Carol-okie! on December 11th from 5.15 pm in Southwater.