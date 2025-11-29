Firefighters tackle ground-floor flat fire in Telford

Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire at a ground-floor flat in Telford on Saturday afternoon, 29 November, with paramedics and police also attending the scene.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Withywood Drive at around 1.12 pm. Two fire appliances were immediately mobilised from Telford Central station, supported by an Operations Officer.

The incident was serious enough to necessitate the attendance of multiple emergency services, including the Land Ambulance Service, the Air Ambulance, and the Police.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire contained within a ground-floor flat, affecting an area of approximately three square metres. Firefighters swiftly donned Breathing Apparatus (BA) to enter the property.

They used a hosereel jet to successfully extinguish the blaze, supported by a covering jet as a safety measure. After the fire was put out, a thermal imaging camera was deployed to thoroughly check the premises for any hidden hot spots and ensure the incident was fully contained.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire had been extinguished by 2.07 pm.