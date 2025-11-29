Listen Live
4.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Firefighters tackle ground-floor flat fire in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire at a ground-floor flat in Telford on Saturday afternoon, 29 November, with paramedics and police also attending the scene.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Withywood Drive at around 1.12 pm. Two fire appliances were immediately mobilised from Telford Central station, supported by an Operations Officer.

The incident was serious enough to necessitate the attendance of multiple emergency services, including the Land Ambulance Service, the Air Ambulance, and the Police.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire contained within a ground-floor flat, affecting an area of approximately three square metres. Firefighters swiftly donned Breathing Apparatus (BA) to enter the property.

They used a hosereel jet to successfully extinguish the blaze, supported by a covering jet as a safety measure. After the fire was put out, a thermal imaging camera was deployed to thoroughly check the premises for any hidden hot spots and ensure the incident was fully contained.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire had been extinguished by 2.07 pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP