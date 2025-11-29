Fire crews rescue trapped driver after car overturns near Worthen

Emergency services attended a single-vehicle collision near Worthen on Saturday, where a car overturned and left the carriageway, trapping the driver inside.

A generic photo of West Midlands Ambulance Service attending an incident. Photo: WMAS

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call at 4.37 pm, Saturday 29 November, reporting the incident on the B4386 near Worthen, west of Shrewsbury.

Two fire appliances, including the specialised Rescue Tender, were rapidly mobilised to the scene from Bishops Castle, Minsterley, and Wellington fire stations. An Operations Officer was also in attendance to manage the incident.

- Advertisement -

The collision involved a single car, which had come to rest on its side in a ditch adjacent to the road. Firefighters immediately set about the complex task of releasing the casualty using Holmatro hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also present at the scene, working alongside the fire crews.

The casualty was handed over to paramedics for treatment before being taken to hospital.