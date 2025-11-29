Council works with local artist to restore vandalised Remembrance bus stop mural

Telford & Wrekin Council has acted quickly to repair damage caused to a cherished bus stop mural in Leegomery, Apley, after it was defaced with white paint overnight on 21 November.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter with artist Neil Willis. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The artwork, created by local artist Neil Willis, featured poignant Remembrance scenes with the Union Jack flag, poppies, and soldiers. Its vandalism generated widespread sadness and disappointment among residents.

Council teams have been working with the artist to restore the shelter, ensuring the mural can continue to be enjoyed by the community.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, said: “We are deeply saddened to see such a meaningful piece of public art vandalised and unite in disappointment at this senseless act.

“These murals are more than decoration, they are part of our community identity, honouring important themes like Remembrance Day and bringing colour and pride to our borough and we will continue to protect and celebrate these projects.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to the ward members, Councillors Amrik Jhawar, Julie Kaur and Mayor Eileen Callear, for their quick response to resolving this issue and to Neil Willis the artist for restoring this piece of art at such short notice.

“Acts of vandalism will never overshadow the positive spirit of our borough. Instead, they remind us of the importance of standing together to celebrate and safeguard the things that make our communities special.”

Telford’s bus stops have become a canvas for public art, with many shelters transformed by murals funded through Parish Councils and the Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme with more planned.

Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities & Civic Pride, might added: “This incident has shown us how deeply valued these murals are by our residents. They are not just paintings on a bus stop, they are symbols of remembrance, creativity, and local pride. The swift action to restore the Leegomery mural demonstrates our commitment to protecting these community treasures.

“I want to thank everyone who has expressed their support, and especially Neil Willis for his dedication in bringing the artwork back to life so quickly. These murals continue to inspire, educate, and bring joy to people of all ages, and we will ensure they remain a vibrant part of Telford’s identity.”

Themes have included games‑inspired designs, scenes of nature and woodland animals, colourful patterns and the 2025 Remembrance Day commemoration.