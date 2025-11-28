Listen Live
Pedestrian dies following collision in Telford car park

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s died following a collision with a car in a Telford car park yesterday afternoon, Thursday 27 November.

The collision happened within the car park of Farmfoods in Ketley. Image: Google Street View
The incident occurred at at around 2.52 pm at the Farmfoods car park on Holyhead Road in Telford.

A black Audi A1 was involved in a collision with the male pedestrian.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) was called to the scene and dispatched an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

A spokeswoman for WMAS stated: “On arrival crews discovered a number of cars that had suffered damage and one patient, a man, who was a pedestrian.

“The man was found to be in a critical condition, and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support. Tragically, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man succumbed to his injuries and was confirmed deceased a short time later at the scene.”

West Mercia Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time it happened,” a police spokesperson said.

Witnesses or those with relevant footage are urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email at sciunorth@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00260_i of 27 November.

