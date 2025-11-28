Listen Live
6.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 28, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Increase in number of consultants recruited at hospital Trust

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Trust that runs the county’s acute hospitals is noticing a significant increase in consultant recruitment which will lead to an improvement in patient care.

New consultant welcome session in April 2025
New consultant welcome session in April 2025

The numbers applying for consultant roles has risen at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) with 33 consultants, including both substantive and NHS locum consultants recruited since the start of this financial year on 1 April 2025.

In addition, several more consultants are currently under offer and progressing through the onboarding process with support from the Trust’s Medical People Services team.

- Advertisement -

More consultants joining the Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, means enhanced patient care and a better working environment for all staff.

This progress is supported by strengthened trainee programmes, ensuring more candidates have the right skills and qualifications to succeed.

SaTH offers excellent training and research opportunities, giving clinicians the opportunity of a varied experience.

The Trust’s focus remains on creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all clinicians. This commitment is helping it attract people from across the UK and internationally, creating a multicultural workforce.

Dr John Jones, Executive Medical Director, said: “We are thrilled to see this success in recruitment. This increase in our numbers and expertise of consultants will strengthen our services and improve patient care across our hospitals.

“Our goal remains clear, to ensure every patient receives the best possible care, supported by a skilled and diverse clinical team.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP