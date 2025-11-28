Garden waste subscriptions up on last year, says Council

The number of subscriptions to Shropshire Council’s garden waste collection service since the start of October is higher than in the equivalent period last year, and on target to top last year’s overall total.

A garden waste bin waiting for collection. Photo: Shropshire Council

The service is now in its second year and people can pay £56 per bin per year to have their garden waste collected from the kerbside in the 12 months from 1 November to 31 October.

The service was introduced in autumn 2024, and over 77,000 households signed up to have their garden waste collected in the period 1 November 2024 to 31 October 2025.

Subscriptions for the year 1 November 2025 to 31 October 2026 opened on 1 October this year, and totalled just over 64,000 in the first eight weeks, compared to 60,000 in 2024.

With the number of subscribers increasing each day the council is confident that the total number will top last year’s figure.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“We’re really pleased with the number of households that have so far subscribed, or resubscribed, for the year ending 31 October 2026.

“We opted to keep the fee the same as last year and I’m glad that this has encouraged people to sign up, and we’re confident that many more households will opt to subscribe in the weeks ahead.

“We know many people may choose to wait until spring and the start of the gardening season but we do advise people to sign up early to ensure that they receive the maximum number of collections during the subscription period. Subscribing is quick and easy, and can be done online or by phone, with assistance available in person from the advisers at the council’s Shropshire Local hubs.”

People can take out a joint subscription with a neighbour and share a bin, and can subscribe on behalf of someone else.

For more information and to subscribe online visit shropshire.gov.uk/gardenwaste. To subscribe by call MiPermit on 0345 520 7007 and select option 4.

Garden waste can also be taken to one of Shropshire Council’s household recycling centres, or composted at home.