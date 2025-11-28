Efforts ongoing to resolve Shrewsbury railway station gyratory issues

Shropshire Council has provided an update to residents and businesses regarding the ongoing efforts to resolve the complex traffic light system issues at the Shrewsbury railway station gyratory.

Traffic lights on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Following continuous maintenance and monitoring, the council reports a significant upturn in traffic flow, though close observation is set to continue.

Engineers have been conducting regular site visits, with the traffic signal contractor attending most recently on 18 November. This persistent monitoring has already yielded a marked improvement in the movement of vehicles around the busy junction. A comprehensive report detailing the findings and next steps will be presented to the council in due course.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, expressed cautious optimism over the latest developments. “I am reassured to see marked improvements to traffic movement around the station gyratory over the last week since remedial works took place on the traffic light system,” he said. “However, the council will continue to monitor operations closely.”

Focus on Independent Review and Collaboration

Councillor Wilson stressed the importance of taking considered steps toward a long-term solution. This includes awaiting the findings of a cross-party Task and Finish group, which has been examining the scheme in detail and is scheduled to report to Cabinet on Wednesday 3 December 2025.

Amongst the latest measures, traffic flows are being tracked using Shrewsbury BID’s online Journey Time Monitor, in addition to collecting feedback directly from residents. Crucially, plans are now underway to commission both an independent safety review and a formal Road Safety Audit of the completed works to ensure impartiality and public safety.

In a move to address serious concerns from essential services, council officers have been in regular contact with the fire service, particularly since September. The fire service is currently compiling information ahead of a joint meeting of all emergency services to discuss concerns and thrash out effective solutions. A separate meeting is also being arranged with Arriva to specifically consider matters relating to the bus stop and public transport needs.

Castle Gates Works Paused for Evaluation

Demonstrating a commitment to thorough evaluation, the final phase of works at Castle Gates is being paused. This suspension will remain in place pending the results of the independent safety review and the Task and Finish group’s report to Cabinet.

Councillor Wilson reaffirmed the council’s dedication to listening to all stakeholders. “We’re listening to everyone – from emergency services to public transport providers – to make sure their voices are heard,” he stated.

He added that the deputy Leader of the council, Alex Wagner, has already met with the fire service to explore options such as the ‘green wave’ system, which could significantly benefit emergency response times. “The pause on further works at Castle Gates demonstrates our commitment to thorough and independent evaluation before making any final decisions,” Councillor Wilson concluded.