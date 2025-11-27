PCC criticises proposal to scrap jury trials for most crimes

Proposals by the Ministry of Justice to massively restrict the right to a jury trial have been criticised by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

PCC John Campion

First put into law 810 years ago through the Magna Carta, jury trials have long been a cornerstone of democracy and the rule of law in the United Kingdom.

In a move that undermines fairness in the justice system – juries ensure impartiality, reflect community values, protect against state influence, and promote public confidence.

PCC John Campion said: “I am deeply concerned that the Justice Secretary is pursuing a path that dismantles the public’s voice in the justice system, rather than addressing the deep-rooted issues that deny victims the timely justice they expect and deserve.

“If you look at national Government figures or our local data, they tell the same story – the criminal justice system is broken but juries are not the cause of the problem.

“With supporting victims and witnesses at the heart of my work as Commissioner, I have continued to call on the Government to set out a long-term plan to drive greater efficiency in the system and provide the resources needed to deliver real change.

“Simply, Ministry of Justice time would be better spent on focusing on lifting the cap on court sitting days, opening additional courtrooms, and increasing the number judges and advocates – rather than a misstep that erodes the foundation of our justice system.”