Listen Live
14.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

PCC criticises proposal to scrap jury trials for most crimes

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Proposals by the Ministry of Justice to massively restrict the right to a jury trial have been criticised by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

PCC John Campion
PCC John Campion

First put into law 810 years ago through the Magna Carta, jury trials have long been a cornerstone of democracy and the rule of law in the United Kingdom.

In a move that undermines fairness in the justice system – juries ensure impartiality, reflect community values, protect against state influence, and promote public confidence.

- Advertisement -

PCC John Campion said: “I am deeply concerned that the Justice Secretary is pursuing a path that dismantles the public’s voice in the justice system, rather than addressing the deep-rooted issues that deny victims the timely justice they expect and deserve.

“If you look at national Government figures or our local data, they tell the same story – the criminal justice system is broken but juries are not the cause of the problem.

“With supporting victims and witnesses at the heart of my work as Commissioner, I have continued to call on the Government to set out a long-term plan to drive greater efficiency in the system and provide the resources needed to deliver real change.

“Simply, Ministry of Justice time would be better spent on focusing on lifting the cap on court sitting days, opening additional courtrooms, and increasing the number judges and advocates – rather than a misstep that erodes the foundation of our justice system.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP