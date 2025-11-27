Over £400k funding to get residents moving!

Over £400,000 is being invested directly into the heart of Telford and Wrekin’s communities following a ground breaking partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Sport England and Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

This funding will transform how the Council support residents to become more active, targeting those who face the greatest barriers to movement and exercise.

As one of just 27 places across England selected for this initiative, Telford and Wrekin has been recognised as an area where targeted investment can make a real difference. The Borough is among those in the top 20% nationally for inactivity, social need, deprivation and health inequality – challenges we’re now equipped to tackle head-on.

The Council is working as part of a strategic group, led by Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. This collaborative partnership brings together five key organisations: Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Telford & Wrekin Council, Voluntary Community Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector led by Telford Chief Officers Group, Lloyds Bank Foundation and Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin healthcare partners.

The health benefits of physical activity are clear. Sport England research shows that active lifestyles save £8 billion annually for the healthcare system through illness prevention, preventing more than 3.3 million cases of chronic health conditions each year – including 1.3 million cases of depression, 900,000 cases of back pain and 700,000 cases of type 2 diabetes.

Yet stark inequalities persist. Less than half of children meet the Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines for daily physical activity, and women, people from lower socio-economic groups and Black and Asian communities are still less likely to be active than other adults.

The initial funding award of over £400,000 will run until March 2027, with work focussing on understanding why people aren’t currently active; supporting them to find ways to change; support that continued active lifestyle and build healthy habits across children, young people, health, social care and green spaces so that all people can enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Following this exploratory first phase, the partnership will submit a second, larger application using the evidence and intelligence gathered, taking the total investment through to March 2028.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Public Health & Healthier Communities, said: “This funding represents a significant investment in our residents’ wellbeing.

“By working together with our partners, we can create environments and spaces where being active becomes easier and more accessible for everyone. This isn’t just about sport and exercise – it’s about caring for our communities by investing in the places where people live, work and spend time, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to lead healthier, more active lives.”

Helen Onions, Director for Public Health at Telford & Wrekin Council, added: “This initiative is about addressing health inequalities at their roots.

“We’re investing in a range of support systems – from healthcare settings to community spaces – and this funding will be another vital step in helping our residents live well for longer.

“By focusing on those who face the greatest barriers to being active, we can make a real difference to people’s physical and mental health, reducing the burden of chronic conditions and supporting healthier, happier communities across Telford and Wrekin.”

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Sport England’s Executive Director for Place, said: “We want everyone, no matter where they live or who they are, to have the chance to be active and healthy. To do this, we’re focusing on places, towns, cities, and communities, where people face the biggest challenges. We are proud to announce a further 27 new Sport England place partnerships, in every corner of the country, bringing the total number of places we are working with to more than 90.”

Pete Ezard, Chief Executive at Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are excited and empowered to be leading on this award on behalf of Telford and Wrekin. This opportunity will provide the time and investment needed across both a systemic and local level to explore the approaches and conditions required to support the people and communities across Telford who are experiencing the most inequalities.”