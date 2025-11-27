Harper Adams University receives £500,000 high-tech learning and teaching funding boost

Harper Adams University is to invest more than £500,000 in high-tech equipment to boost learning and teaching in AI and Engineering over the next year.

The new technology, which will help the University bring its digital skills training and immersive simulation technology to more students and business, has been made available thanks to funding from the Office for Students.

At the University’s digital skills hub, based at the Quad in the heart of Telford, a £400,000 investment will develop Ai:MATES – a new Centre for AI in Manufacturing, Agri-Tech and Engineering Skills. The Centre will be a collaboration between Harper Adams University and fellow Quad tenant European Innovation.

Its high-specification IT equipment, including AI workstations, immersive learning pods, edge computing servers, and VR/AR devices – will boost teaching and learning in AI, data science, and applied digital technologies with the latest devices. The Centre will bring new learners into Harper Adams University, Telford’s town-centre base and expand the number of people in the region who can develop their skills at the University.

Meanwhile, at the University’s Edgmond campus, a further £150,000 investment will help expand the existing Collaborative Simulation Laboratory.

The laboratory helps to develop prototypes virtually, using advanced simulation techniques to test and refine products before physical versions are made. Already at the heart of engineering teaching and research at the University, it brings together researchers, students and industry – fostering innovation and meeting new agricultural challenges.

The OfS is providing project funding for 60 universities and colleges overall, including Harper Adams University.

Winning bids had to show how they could meet the government’s industrial strategy and build growth or meet the needs of local employers and regional economies. Each also needed to offer excellent value for money and support environmental sustainability measures as appropriate.

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said: “This funding will help us to deliver high-quality AI learning in the heart of the community we serve – and help businesses and organisations visualise and test products before they are even built.

“Together, they will equip the next generation of learners with the skills employers are telling us they need – and businesses with the confidence to develop products knowing their design has been optimised using the latest virtual technologies.

“While the Ai:MATES Centre will be based in the heart of an urban environment, we also intend to ensure its services are available to reach all kinds of communities – as the funding will enable us to offer remote access AI labs and cloud-based environments, which we will use to reach students in rural and under-served areas.”

OfS Director of Resources and Finance, Nolan Smith, said: “This year’s funding allocation will help a broad range of universities and colleges to ensure their students can access the facilities and equipment they need to succeed.

“This was a very competitive funding round, and the projects we are supporting will make a tangible difference to current and future students. As well as expanding opportunities for students in strategically important subject areas, these projects will offer a boost to local and regional economies and promote national growth.”

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said: “This government is committed to supporting colleges and universities as engines of opportunity and growth up and down the country.

“This cash boost from government ensures young people are using the most up-to-date tech and facilities, helping them to secure a future in the well-paying, highly-skilled jobs that are crucial for our Plan for Change.

“It will help build towards the Prime Minister’s target of two thirds of young people taking a gold standard apprenticeship or heading to university by the age of 25 – driving prosperity for families in every town and city.”