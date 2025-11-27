DENSO JCE grant launched to empower young people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

A new £20,000 fund has been launched to support young people facing barriers to education, employment and training across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Pictured are Mandy Thorn SCF trustee, Paul Craven of JCE and Sons, Selina Graham chair of SCF and Paul O’Brien of DENSO

The DENSO JCE Grant, managed by the Shropshire Community Foundation (SCF), will provide grants of up to £5,000 to grassroots organisations delivering youth-led, creative, skills and mentoring projects.

The fund aims to empower 16–25-year-olds who are care leavers, home educated, or living in areas of high deprivation. Across the region many young people face significant obstacles to achieving their potential because of the areas they live in.

Care leavers and home-educated young people are particularly at risk of social isolation and exclusion.

The number of home-educated children continues to increase highlighting the growing need for flexible, locally delivered and inclusive support that can connect young people with positive opportunities and future pathways.

The grants fund has been made possible with funding from DENSO Automotive UK Ltd, part of the world’s largest automotive parts and systems providers, and electrical contractors JCE and Sons Ltd of Telford.

Phil Tomlinson, head of HR and HSE at DENSO said: “At DENSO, we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to realise their potential, no matter their background.”

“This fund reflects our commitment to investing in communities and supporting young people to build the confidence, skills and ambition to take their next steps into education, training or employment.”

“This grant is not just about funding activities,” added Paul Craven, director at electrical contractors, JCE and Sons.

“It’s about ensuring young people who are often overlooked have the chance to shape their own futures and strengthen the communities they’re part of.”

Organisations must be not-for-profit and able to deliver within Shropshire and/or Telford & Wrekin. While match funding is not required, additional support in cash or kind is welcomed.

Projects should be participative and developmental, focusing on creativity, skills, mentoring, and pathways to education, employment or training.

Sonia Roberts, trustee for Shropshire Community Foundation, added: “Small, grassroots organisations are often the closest to young people who feel left out of mainstream opportunities.

“The DENSO JCE Grant will help them deliver creative, youth-led projects that not only build confidence and belonging but also open the door to real, lasting change.”

The fund is now open with applications closing on 18 December 2025. Successful projects will start in early 2026 and can run for up to 12 months. For full details and to apply, visit www.shropshirecf.org.uk.