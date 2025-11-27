Council supports Cats Protection with move into new market home

Cats Protection Telford & District has moved into a new home in Wellington in a move made possible by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Reg Snell, Tracy Hitchcock, Herlander Alcobia, Dee Cook, Carol Bland, Rob Hall, Connor Tromans, Claire Tippett and Sarah Clowes

The Council has worked closely with the charity to secure a town centre space at Wellington Market so it can continue to generate funds for needy cats as well as continuing to offer advice to and support for cat owners

The volunteers at Cats Protection were concerned they may have to close for good due to the regeneration of the historic Wellington Market but they have now moved into a new location which was previously held by Spirit of Bulgaria in the Market Piazza.

The new unit will enable the volunteer-run branch to continue its cat welfare work and support local cat-lovers.

It will provide information, advice and signposting to cat owners as needed as well as selling a variety of handmade goods.

Items for sale include jewellery, necklaces and earrings, paintings; notebooks, cards, wrapping paper and Cats Protection branded items such as mugs, diaries, calendars and Christmas cards.

At the new unit there will continue to be a collection point for anyone wishing to donate food and volunteers are keen to receive any donations of new handmade goods items now the unit is open.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We’re really pleased to see Cats Protection move into their new home.

“As a Council we remained committed to working closely with Cats Protection and finding a solution for them which we’ve now done.

“The regeneration of the market is vital and we’re doing this work to safeguard its future for the next 50 years.

“Throughout this works we remain committed to keeping the market open as usual so traders can continue to trade as normal.

“These are extremely exciting times for Wellington Market and we wish Cats Protection all the best in their new unit.”

Tracy Hitchcock, Coordinator for Cats Protection Telford & District, said: “We are so excited to have this opportunity and are delighted to be in our new, permanent base.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to the cat-lovers of Telford and Telford & Wrekin Council who have helped us stay at Wellington Market and so for us, as volunteers, we can continue to raise money for the many cats in the Telford area that need our care.”