Children take to the hot seats in Telford and Wrekin school debates

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Children from six Telford and Wrekin Borough primary schools took to the hot seats recently to debate the topics of the day in the Council Chamber.

Local schoolchildren with left to right: Simon Wellman, Director of Education and Skills at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shirley Reynolds and Sally Sixsmith, Headteacher at St George's Primary School. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Local schoolchildren with left to right: Simon Wellman, Director of Education and Skills at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shirley Reynolds and Sally Sixsmith, Headteacher at St George's Primary School. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council welcomed dozens of children to take part in the annual school debates in the chamber for the first time.

The debates are organised every year by St George’s Primary School and this year included children from Donnington Wood CofE Junior, Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge CE Primary, Hadley Learning Community, Short Wood Primary, Wrockwardine Wood CofE Junior and Lady Grove Primary.

The children from years four, five and six were given the opportunity to use the microphones in the chamber as they put their thoughts and ideas forward.

They debated on topics including whether charity begins at home, is kindness more important than being honest and whether places of worship should be open to everyone.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“The children were an absolute credit to their schools and families when they visited the chamber recently.

“I was so proud of how well they conducted themselves within the formal surroundings and impressed with their confidence and maturity throughout.

“The children demonstrated good listening skills and respected the thoughts and ideas of their peers.

“A big thank you to the team at St George’s Primary School and all the schools who brought their children to take part.

“Debating is one of the activities that we encourage children to try by the age of 10 through our 10 by 10 initiative, and it’s wonderful the children have had the opportunity to have a go this week and tick off one of the ten activities.”

Sally Sixsmith, Headteacher at St George’s Primary School, said:

“It has been wonderful to again host the RE debates for primary schools across Telford and to have had so many schools want to take part.

“Coming to the Council Chambers has been a great experience for the children and staff and we look forward to hosting further debates later in the school year.”

