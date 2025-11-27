Andy Burnham backs Shrewsbury’s new night bus scheme

The high-profile Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is throwing his support behind a new night bus service trial in Shrewsbury, predicting it will prove ‘a gamechanger’ for passengers and local businesses.

Andy Burnham and Julia Buckley

And he is promising to visit the town in the New Year to help push for the wide-ranging improvements to local public transport being championed by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

Mrs Buckley has said she is working with partners – through her Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group – to establish not only a permanent night bus offer for the town but also a new Sunday service and improvements to rail services.

Credited for having spearheaded a widely admired integrated transport network for Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham told partners behind the new Shrewsbury trial: “We have some trials of our own going on at the moment and they have been a gamechanger for people and for businesses, and I know exactly the same will be the case for Shrewsbury.”

He said: “I met Julia at the National Bus Summit and I really admire everything she – and you all – are doing to improve bus services.

“We’ve been on that journey for a while now and you can do it.

“The more you lower the cost of transport, make it accessible to people, people will use it – and of course it supports the local economy.”

The Shrewsbury night bus trial – launched on Monday – connects the town centre with key residential areas for the first time in years, and in the run-up to Christmas will run

Monday to Saturday through to midnight, the first week being free of charge to passengers.

Mrs Buckley said: “The launch of the trial on Monday night was very exciting, and we’re all really hoping this will provide safe, reliable and affordable journeys for workers, late-night shoppers, people enjoying Shrewsbury’s pubs and restaurants, and will provide a boost to our night-time economy.

“The idea for the night bus was developed through my transport integration group. We want to mirror the structures that have succeeded for Combined Mayoral Authorities like Greater Manchester. Our trial is being delivered by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, led by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District and operated by Arriva.”

Mr Burnham, speaking in a video message, said he would visit the town after Christmas to support Mrs Buckley’s public transport projects. He added: “I really admire what Julia has done, working with all of your stakeholders and partners in Shrewsbury. All power to all of your elbows. Yeah – let’s get the bus services there back where they should be.

“I think it’s going to be a resounding success. I look forward to hearing more when I visit you all in the New Year.”