The economy “isn’t working for anyone”, says Shropshire MP ahead of Budget

A Shropshire MP has called on the Chancellor to deliver a Budget that works for the county and criticised successive governments for ignoring the needs of rural areas.

Helen Morgan MP

Speaking ahead of Rachel Reeves’ announcement today, Wednesday, 26th November, Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said the Chancellor needed to deliver a fairer tax system and invest in local communities.

The MP said the economy “isn’t working for anyone”, as she laid out several areas in need of improvement.

- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said: “Local small businesses have been hit hard by the Government’s increase in National Insurance Contributions, and there needs to be much greater support for our High Streets, often the lifeblood of the community.

“To make matters worse, rural areas and market towns have so often been overlooked when it comes to investment in public transport or the state of the roads, with funding diverted to metropolitan areas and cities.

“We need to see investment in better local healthcare provision, so people aren’t having to wait a long time to see a GP or for an ambulance in an emergency. We need to see enhanced funding for councils and policing in rural areas, which recognises the impact of delivering services in our county.

“Wherever I go in North Shropshire, it’s really clear that the economy at the moment isn’t really working for anyone. We all want to see the same things – good public services and a fair tax system, and yet that’s not what’s happening.”

This year’s Budget presents a significant challenge for Reeves, who is struggling to balance the books in the face of stagnant growth and spiralling national debt and the prospect of tax rises looms large.

Helen added: “Labour have taken all the wrong decisions when trying to sort that mess out. They’ve raised the Family Farm Tax, they’ve taxed our businesses by putting up National Insurance Contributions for employers, and they’ve hit the most vulnerable with things like removing the winter fuel payment. These are all terrible decisions.”

The Liberal Democrats recently urged the Chancellor to slash VAT by 5% for pubs, restaurants, entertainment and accommodation venues, claiming that too many people have been ‘priced out’ of having a restaurant meal or a family day out. The Party is also calling for some environmental levies to be removed from household electricity bills.

The Party’s bold £12bn plan to tackle the cost of living and support Britain’s high streets would put £270 back in people’s pockets, claimed Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson, Daisy Cooper MP.

Helen said: “What we’re calling for at this budget is to see our high streets revitalised, our farms supported by cutting the Family Farm Tax and people made better off by cutting energy bills.

“I really hope that the Chancellor will listen to Liberal Democrats in the run up to the budget and ensure that rural areas get the investment that they need and the fair tax system that we all deserve.”