Support grows for new Telford flag, inspired by local schoolgirl

Local people and businesses are showing their support for the new Telford flag, inspired by a local schoolgirl.

Amelia and Mum Jayne with Councillor Lee Carter and Councillor Angela McClements. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Earlier this month, it was announced that Amelia’s inspired design which features the iconic Ironbridge, a cog as a nod to the Borough’s industrial heritage and the colour green to represent the Borough’s and open spaces, was the winner of the Telford flag competition.

The new flag will be flown for the first time this Saturday (Southwater Square) at 1.30pm as part of the Telford Day celebrations, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Now, people and businesses across the borough have requested where they can get their own flags and in response to these requests , the flag has been made available for people to download and use freely on the Council’s website.

People can access, copyright free, a high-resolution image, pdf and even a black and white version, which can be coloured in.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“We’ve had such a fantastic response to the new Telford flag, with so many positive comments and many people asking how they get their hands on a copy.

“So, whether you want to get it printed on a t shirt, add it to a company website or get a sticker for your car, it would be great to see as many people as possible adopt the flag and to be as proud of it as we are.”

On Telford Day (29 November), the Made in Telford Christmas Makers Market will launch and will be open from 10am in Southwater featuring local artisan crafts.

Alongside the market, the Christmas Yurt will have activities on throughout the day including a film screening of Cinderella with children’s activities from 10.30am.

Creative Workshops will take place from 2 to 4pm and from 6pm the Telford Day Lantern Parade (people will gather from 5.30pm) will start from Telford Town Park Visitor Centre ending in Southwater.

There will be lanterns, music, an illuminated cycle ride and the winning Telford Day flag will be processed as part of the parade. There will also be live music in the evening from 7pm in the Christmas Yurt.

There will be activities and music in the Christmas Yurt right through until Sunday 7 December including wreath-making workshops, free live music events, Jazz Sunday afternoon sessions, film screenings and much more. The Telford Memories Coffee Morning will be a great opportunity to share memories of the things residents love about Telford.