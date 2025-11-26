Pothole Blitz: Multihogs to tackle Shropshire roads in December

Shropshire Council is gearing up for a major offensive against the county’s perennial pothole problem, with its two specialist Multihog road planer machines set to treat dozens of roads across Shropshire throughout December.
The council has confirmed a comprehensive schedule for the machines, which are designed to speed up road maintenance and provide more durable repairs.
A Faster Fix for Fatigue
The Multevo Multihog works by planing off the existing road surface, creating a neat, squared-off hole ready for filling by a following maintenance crew. This technique is significantly faster than traditional methods, which involve saw-cutting and breaking out defective road sections by hand.
A Shropshire Council spokesperson explained that the Multihogs tackle potholes and other road defects “more quickly and effectively,” and importantly, “reduces the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term.” Each Multihog has the capacity to treat an impressive 9,000m² of road each month, helping to cut down on the need for disruptive road closures.
December Deployment Schedule
The two Multihog teams will operate on weekdays only, between 9.30 am and 4 pm, to minimise disruption during peak travel times.
|Multihog 1
|Tues 2 – Fri 5 Dec
|A528 to B5476 Wem Road
|Mon 8 – Tues 9 Dec
|Stableford Road, Ackleton
|Weds 10 – Weds 17 Dec
|The Wheel junction, Wyken to Digbeth Lane (near Worfield)
|Thurs 18 Dec
|A528, Marton junction, Myddle
|Multihog 2
|Mon 1 – Thurs 4 Dec
|Staffordshire Border Foley Cross to junction B4176
|Fri 5 – Thurs 11 Dec
|A49 to B5063 Morton Corbet
|Fri 12 – Mon 15 Dec
|Stableford B4176 junction to Newton A442 junction
|Tues 16 – Fri 19 Dec
|Long Lane, Neachley
Motorists are advised to check the interactive map on the one.network website for more information about specific schemes and to plan alternative routes where necessary.