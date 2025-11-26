Pothole Blitz: Multihogs to tackle Shropshire roads in December

Shropshire Council is gearing up for a major offensive against the county’s perennial pothole problem, with its two specialist Multihog road planer machines set to treat dozens of roads across Shropshire throughout December.

A Multihog in action in south Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council

The council has confirmed a comprehensive schedule for the machines, which are designed to speed up road maintenance and provide more durable repairs.

A Faster Fix for Fatigue

The Multevo Multihog works by planing off the existing road surface, creating a neat, squared-off hole ready for filling by a following maintenance crew. This technique is significantly faster than traditional methods, which involve saw-cutting and breaking out defective road sections by hand.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson explained that the Multihogs tackle potholes and other road defects “more quickly and effectively,” and importantly, “reduces the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term.” Each Multihog has the capacity to treat an impressive 9,000m² of road each month, helping to cut down on the need for disruptive road closures.

December Deployment Schedule

The two Multihog teams will operate on weekdays only, between 9.30 am and 4 pm, to minimise disruption during peak travel times.

Multihog 1 Tues 2 – Fri 5 Dec A528 to B5476 Wem Road Mon 8 – Tues 9 Dec Stableford Road, Ackleton Weds 10 – Weds 17 Dec The Wheel junction, Wyken to Digbeth Lane (near Worfield) Thurs 18 Dec A528, Marton junction, Myddle Multihog 2 Mon 1 – Thurs 4 Dec Staffordshire Border Foley Cross to junction B4176 Fri 5 – Thurs 11 Dec A49 to B5063 Morton Corbet Fri 12 – Mon 15 Dec Stableford B4176 junction to Newton A442 junction Tues 16 – Fri 19 Dec Long Lane, Neachley

Motorists are advised to check the interactive map on the one.network website for more information about specific schemes and to plan alternative routes where necessary.