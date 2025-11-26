New Shropshire river bathing waters classified as ‘poor’ in latest EA report

Three new designated bathing sites at the River Severn in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, and the River Teme in Ludlow have all been classified as ‘Poor’ in the Environment Agency’s (EA) 2025 bathing water classifications.

The River Teme in Ludlow is one of Shropshire’s three dedicated bathing sites which have been classified as poor

The designated sites were sampled 20 times by the Environment Agency between May and September this year. The results for the trio, which were designated following public demand, indicate a significant challenge in bringing these popular river spots up to the required water quality standard.

Local disappointment contrasts with national progress

The ‘Poor’ classification is a blow to local wild swimming enthusiasts, contrasting sharply with the overall national picture. The 2025 results show that 87% of England’s 449 designated bathing sites met the standards for an ‘Excellent’ or ‘Good’ classification—an improvement on 2024. Overall, 417 sites (93%) were rated ‘Excellent’, ‘Good’, or ‘Sufficient’. Furthermore, the number of sites classified as ‘Poor’ has decreased from 37 last year to 32 this year.

The EA’s classification is based on the last four years of testing for indicator bacteria, specifically E. coli and intestinal enterococci, which are associated with risks to bathers’ health. These bacteria can come from various sources, including storm overflows, agricultural runoff, birds, and other local issues.

A long road ahead for improvement

Martin Quine, West Midlands Place Manager at the Environment Agency, acknowledged the work required. “Improving a bathing site takes time,” he stated. “Before designation in 2024, the three Shropshire sites had not been managed for bathing. For us to create a plan and work to improve a bathing water site, we first need to understand what’s going on—and that’s what starts following a designation.”

He stressed that achieving bathing water standards is a significant challenge, placing “greater responsibility on farmers, water companies and communities to remove pollution that is harmful to swimmers.” The Environment Agency is committed to improvement but warns that it will require “time, teamwork and community commitment.”

Technology deployed to better understand pollution

To accelerate the process of identifying and tackling pollution sources, the Environment Agency has launched several initiatives:

New Digital Chat Tool: The EA has partnered with Hello Lamp Post, an AI-powered chat function, to launch a digital tool at all three Shropshire sites. River users can scan a QR code (set to be displayed on signs in the coming weeks) to ask questions, explore local water quality issues, and provide descriptive information about the sites to regulators.

Shropshire Wild Bathing App: Wild swimmers can continue to use this app at the Shrewsbury and Ludlow sites to check real-time water quality data before entering the river. The service is due to extend to Ironbridge for the 2026 bathing season.

The information gathered from this intensified monitoring and public engagement will be crucial in helping the EA understand the specific sources of bacteria and implement effective, targeted improvements.

Bathing water reforms in force

The results come just after the government’s new Bathing Water Regulation reforms came into force on 21 November. The reforms aim to move away from a ‘one size fits all’ approach to better reflect how people use inland and coastal waters.

Key changes include:

Ending Automatic De-designation: Sites will no longer automatically lose their status after five consecutive ‘Poor’ ratings. Instead, regulators will focus on finding realistic improvement options.

Flexible Monitoring Dates: Testing can now be adapted to suit individual sites and better match when people actually use the water, rather than adhering to rigid, uniform timelines.

Water Minister Emma Hardy commented that the reforms “will help people experience the benefits of our beautiful waters and connect with nature” and will create a system that “reflects how people actually use their local rivers, lakes and beaches.”

The public is encouraged to use Swimfo, the EA’s online service, for the latest information on bathing water quality across all designated sites in England to make informed decisions about where and when to swim.