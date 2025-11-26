Nearly 300 knives surrendered in West Mercia Police force area as part of Operation Sceptre

A recent week-long police initiative targeting knife crime has seen almost 300 bladed weapons successfully taken off the streets across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The surrender was part of Operation Sceptre, a twice-yearly national campaign in which police forces across the UK participate. The initiative encourages members of the public to anonymously hand over knives and other sharp objects at designated amnesty bins without fear of prosecution for possession.

The figures released show that 298 knives were surrendered across the three West Mercia Police areas during the week of action, which concluded recently. The operation aims to reduce the number of knives in circulation, curb associated violence, and raise awareness about the devastating impact of knife crime on communities and individuals.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent Tami Hession, Head of Local Policing for West Mercia, stated that the strong public response was a vital step in tackling the issue. “Every single knife handed in represents one less weapon that could potentially be used to cause harm. We are grateful to the public for their support in making this amnesty a success,” she commented.

While the surrender period has ended, West Mercia Police confirmed that the fight against knife crime remains a continuous priority, involving targeted patrols, educational programmes in schools, and ongoing work with local partners to address the root causes of violence. The public is urged to continue reporting any information about knife crime to the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.