Delays on M54 after HGV crosses central barrier between Junctions 2 and 3

Traffic using the M54 motorway is facing delays this morning, with only one lane open in either direction between Junction 2 (Wolverhampton) and Junction 3 (Albrighton) following a serious collision late last night.

The M54 is closed westbound between Junctions 2 and 3. Image: Google Maps

The incident, which occurred at approximately 11.40 pm on Tuesday, 25 November, involved a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) that reportedly crossed from the eastbound carriageway onto the westbound side.

The motorway was fully closed Westbound until just after 8 am on Wednesday, whilst one lane was open Eastbound.

Emergency Repairs

Emergency services, including West Mercia Police, were quickly on the scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also assisting with traffic management.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the central barrier during the collision.

National Highways has confirmed that one lane East and West will remain closed for urgent emergency barrier repairs.