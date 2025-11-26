Arrest made after woman attacked by dog in Telford

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after an incident where a woman was bitten by a dog.

The incident happened at around 2.30 pm on Friday, 21 November, on Warrensway in the Woodside area of Telford.

Two dogs have been seized by officers as part of the investigation, and the man who was arrested has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A West Mercia POlice spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their help in coming forward to provide information which helped us to identify and arrest a suspect.

“Please note that a formal process with a qualified vet has to be followed to establish the breed of a dog, which can be a lengthy process, therefore we’re not able to confirm the breed at this time.”