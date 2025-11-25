Listen Live
Wem library is forced to temporarily close

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Wem Library has been forced to close as a precautionary measure after a tile fell through the ceiling.

Wem Library. Photo: Google Street View
Wem Library. Photo: Google Street View

Shropshire Council says it is working with the landlord who owns the property to resolve the situation, with a view to reopening the library as soon as possible.

While the library remains closed a ‘click & collect’ service will be available from the rear door of the library, enabling customers to return books they have on loan, and to collect books requested from other libraries.

The ‘click & collect’ service will be open Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 12:30pm, Friday 2pm to 4pm, and Saturday 10am to 12pm.

Fines for overdue books have been temporarily suspended, and requests for books from other libraries will be free of charge.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, said:

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure of Wem Library. Unfortunately this unforeseen problem with the building has meant the library has been closed as a precautionary measure for health and safety reasons. Please be assured that this is being treated as an urgent matter, and the library will be reopened as soon as the issue has been resolved.”

