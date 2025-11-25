Shropshire resident aims for World Record with Gigantic Christmas Snowflake

A resident in the village of Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, is hoping to dazzle the nation and smash a world record with this year’s ambitious Christmas light display, all in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The display of lights can be seen in Higher Heath south of Whitchurch

Phil Tranter has unveiled a magnificent centrepiece for his annual illuminations: a colossal snowflake ornament measuring an impressive five metres in diameter.

The festive decoration is studded with over 6,500 individual lights and is a serious contender to beat the current Guinness World Record for the largest decorative snowflake, which stands at nearly 3.2 metres and was set in Japan back in 2019.

- Advertisement -

Construction of the record-attempt ornament began earlier this year and is now proudly positioned at the front of Mr Tranter’s property, located three miles south of Whitchurch (SY13 2HD), just off the A41 near the local parachute centre.

Bigger, Brighter, and for a Great Cause

The annual display, which has become a festive fixture in the area, has been completely redesigned this year to offer visitors a comprehensive tour of new features.

Alongside the world-record giant snowflake, visitors will be able to enjoy a six-metre-tall illuminated ‘tree’ adorned with baubles, a giant nutcracker, and a spectacular light tunnel. Regular favourites are also making a welcome return, including a charming nativity scene and Santa’s Grotto, where children can pick up treats.

Commenting on the scale of his endeavour, Phil Tranter said: “I like to go big, I love lights; attempting to break a world record with the giant snowflake ornament seemed a great idea to draw in visitors.”

The attraction continues its vital support for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, a lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service. Last year, the generous donations from visitors topped £1,100, which helped to fund four critical care car missions. Donations can be made online via justgiving.com.

Visit the Lights

The spectacular illuminations were officially switched on last Sunday, 23 November, following a countdown that began at 4 pm.

The lights will be on daily for the public to enjoy from 4.30 pm to 9 pm. The display will remain lit throughout Christmas Day, with the final switch-off scheduled for Saturday 3 January 2026.