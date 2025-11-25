Polish Independence Day celebrated in Shropshire

Polish heritage and community spirit were on full display last Friday as Shropshire marked Poland’s Independence Day (Narodowe Święto Niepodległości) with a vibrant and well-attended celebration.

Pictured are Radosław Gromski – Polish Consul in Manchester, Mayor of Shrewsbury, Cllr Alex Wagner and Cllr Adam Fejfer

The event, held in Shrewsbury, brought together guests, friends, and dignitaries for an evening of cultural exploration, delicious food, and significant community recognition.

Attendees were treated to an opportunity to immerse themselves in Poland’s rich history, traditions, and heritage. A highlight of the evening was the selection of authentic and much-appreciated Polish dishes, creating a warm, celebratory atmosphere.

- Advertisement -

Organisers expressed their delight at the high level of interest and engagement shown by all present.

The formal programme featured a thought-provoking presentation delivered by Cllr Adam Fejfer, which provided valuable historical context for Poland’s independence and sparked engaging conversations among the guests. Entertainment also included an interactive, Poland-themed quiz, which proved both enjoyable and suitably challenging for participants.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, underscoring the strong links between the Polish community and local institutions. Among those attending were:

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Sir Edward Tate, Polish Consul in Manchester, Radosław Gromski, Mayor of Shrewsbury, Cllr Alex Wagner and Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman.

A Royal Recognition

The evening culminated in a moment of deep pride for the organisers and volunteers. During the celebration, it was announced that the organisation has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

This is the highest national honour given to volunteer groups in the UK, equivalent to an MBE, and recognises outstanding contributions to the local community.

The award was hailed as a reflection of the “dedication, collaboration, and passion of everyone involved” in the organisation’s mission.

Organisers extended their “heartfelt thanks” to all attendees for their presence, warmth, and meaningful conversations, noting that the community’s support “continues to inspire and strengthen our work.” The celebration was deemed a resounding success, honouring Poland’s independence while celebrating the strong, collaborative spirit within the Shropshire community.